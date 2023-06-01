Former VHS star off to McNeese State

While the name Tre Mann still rings loudly in The Villages High School as the school's first former student-athlete to play in the NBA, his younger brother Nas is on his own basketball journey that could have him destined to be added to that list.
The younger Mann took a step in that direction as he recently signed a letter of intent to attend NCAA Division-I McNeese State University (Louisiana) after playing two seasons at Santa Fe College in Gainesville.
The 6-foot-4 guard with elite leaping ability, helped lead Saints to the Central Conference title in his freshman season and was named to the All-Central Conference second team as a sophomore.
"It feels good because it's something you work for your whole life," Nas Mann said about signing with McNeese State. "It's crazy because I'd say I didn't really start taking basketball seriously until I reached my sophomore year in high school. I started taking everything seriously ... I began working with trainers and started putting in more and more hard work. Going to Santa Fe was a good situation — I got to be around my family and took advantage of the opportunity to play in a good program. That hard work has me in the position that I am now and I'm just grateful and excited."
