Former VHS catcher starring at Kentucky

Utter the name Devin Burkes at The Villages High School, and you’ll hear stories of the young catcher/infielder who helped lead VHS to a pair of district titles and a regional runner-up finish in 2018, rising through the recruiting ranks to become the No. 23 rated catcher in the country by his senior year.
Burkes’ name is beginning to ring just as loud in Lexington, Kentucky.
Since signing with the Wildcats the VHS alum has been winning the hearts of “Big Blue Nation” with outstanding performances on and off the field.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.