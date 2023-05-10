Former teacher's performances bring history to life

Historical character actor Linda “Dee” Collier has taken on nearly 30 personas in the name of education.
The Ocala resident travels around north Central Florida to perform as famous women from history. Her current tour through The Villages libraries features the return of Jezebel, who was thought to be the Phoenician wife of King Ahab. Her next presentation will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Villages Public Library at Pinellas Plaza.
Read this story and many others Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.