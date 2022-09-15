Former lawmaker Narrows focus to helping students

Marlene O’Toole knows her ladder to success was unconventional, to say the least.
The former member of the Florida House of Representatives and resident of the Village Mira Mesa realizes her path would be nearly impossible to follow today.
That is why, at age 77, O’Toole continues to devote her time and energy to helping further educational opportunities for students at Beacon College in Leesburg.
“I came from a family where if you were sitting around the house doing nothing, my mother would find something for you to do,” she said. “I love work. I love getting up in the morning and getting ready. I love keeping busy. I’ll work here until they tell me they don’t need me anymore.”
Education was a primary emphasis for O’Toole during her time as a state legislator, where she served as the chair of the House Education Committee in her second term. The reason for that passion is her own lack of education, she admits.
Prior to her involvement in politics, O’Toole blazed a trail as an executive with IBM and served as a leader for multiple nonprofit organizations. And she did it without having a college degree or a high school diploma.
“I don’t like the kids to know I left school because it gives them the wrong idea, because today this would not happen in a million years,” she said.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.