Former Indy 500 spotter calls Villages home

At speeds up to 240 miles per hour, Indianapolis 500 drivers need an extra pair of eyes to help them navigate the 2.5-mile oval filled with 32 other cars. For more than two decades, Gregg Grahn served that role as a spotter at one of the sport’s biggest races.
“We stand on top of the stands at Turn 1 and Turn 3,” Grahn said. “Your main job is basically to keep them safe. I mean, going 240 miles an hour down the end of the straightaway, they have very limited vision and so you’re just letting them know if somebody is coming up on them, how far back they are, where they are in relation to their inside or outside.”
While Grahn will not be at the Indy 500 this weekend since he is now retired, he will still be watching intently. He remembers as a 9-year-old boy, when his late father, Gary, took him to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1965.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
