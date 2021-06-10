A citizen work group tasked with recommending action for the future of Sumter County ambulance service has gone right to work.
The advisory committee formed by county commissioners selected a chairman Wednesday and set its agenda for coming weeks.
David Bussone, a former president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital, will chair the effort to improve lagging response times.
“I want to thank my colleagues for allowing me to be involved,” said Bussone, who also is the commander of the Community Emergency Response Team of The Villages. “I know we can accomplish what we’re being asked to do.”
