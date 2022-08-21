Former Gator brings speed to The Villages

For years, Chris Rainey brought his speed to the field at the University of Florida and in the NFL. This month, he brought it to The Villages — and he brought some to share.
The former Gator and Pittsburgh Steeler, who now runs the Chris Rainey Speed Factory in Belleview, hosted two camps Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 at The Villages High School for youth athletes to learn how to improve their speed.
Rainey partnered with the Buffalo Stampeders to bring the camp to The Villages. When Stampeders director Colt McDowell first met with Rainey earlier this summer, it seemed like a natural fit to bring the speed camp to The H.G. Morse Range.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.