Forecasters say 50% chance of La Niña

Three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean may offer a hint about how busy the remaining hurricane season could be. Whether these waves develop into hurricanes or not, it’s a sign that changing climate conditions may favor a busier storm season. Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center issued a La Niña Watch on July 9. The outlook gave a 50% to 55% chance of a La Niña occurring this fall in the Northern Hemisphere. La Niñas are typically associated with busier hurricane seasons, and the season so far was among the earliest activity recorded in the past 50 years with six named storms to date, according to the NASA Earth Observatory. Recent tropical systems that impacted Central Florida dumped rain on The Villages, including the outer bands of Tropical Storm Cristobal on June 6, when 1.6 inches of rain fell, according to Dave Towle, senior forecaster with WVLG 102.7 FM, 104.5 FM & 640 AM.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.