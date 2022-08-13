Ford Coupe brings back memories for Amelia resident

For Robert McAllister, there is nothing like rolling down the windows while driving his 1937 Ford three-window coupe hot rod.
McAllister, of the Village of Amelia, got the car 18 years ago and loves it just as much today as the day he got it.
"Maybe more,” he said. "Because I have so many memories of fun drives and going places in it.”
McAllister said he has owned more than 20 cars in his life time, and nearly all of them were hot rods or similar classic cars.
"I love the look and drive of a classic car,” he said. "It really makes you feel like you're in a different time.”
