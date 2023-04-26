Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.