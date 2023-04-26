In honor of Jazz Appreciation Month, Villagers have two opportunities this weekend to enjoy live performances of the American art form.
The third annual The Villages Jazz Festival is back after being on hiatus since 2019, and The Villages Jazz Lovers Club will host its annual scholarship program event that is open to everyone.
The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History created Jazz Appreciation Month in 2001 to showcase the history and heritage of jazz, but jazz appreciation happens year-round in The Villages.
