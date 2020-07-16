For Villager, paying tribute to Cher is all about the beat going on

The beat goes on for Georgianne Hill, whether she’s playing Cher on stage or singing as herself.
“I call it my second life,” said Hill, of the Village of St. Charles. “To be able to have this opportunity at my age, it’s great.”
Since 2011, Hill has taken advantage of her likeness to the famous pop star to create her own Cher tribute show.
About two years ago, Hill has enjoyed being herself on stage singing up-tempo tunes and ballads made famous by people who are not Cher.
“I can bring more of my feelings and my heart out to a song as me,” Hill said.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.