For this Villages couple, Mini Cooper more than just a car

Alan Coleman said part of the fun of owning a Mini Cooper is the friendship.
“It’s called the only car that comes standard with friends,” he said. “The fellowship among Mini owners is strong.”
Alan and his wife Trish, of the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle Preserve, drove in the Mini Take The States rally from July 9 to July 17 and drove from Burlington, Vermont to Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina.
The trip was a little longer than 1,000 miles and had more than 600 cars driving down the country.
“We took our 2021 Mini Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works on the rally,” Alan said. “We have a second Mini, but the Countryman is about the largest model Mini makes, and we wanted that space.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.