For presenter,'The Three Mrs. Flaglers' a singular pleasure

Dianne Jacoby considers herself a historical dramatist.
“I enjoy educating through entertainment,” Jacoby said. “I’m making history come alive. People can understand history when they see a real person as opposed to reading about it.”
One of Jacoby’s favorite subjects to dramatize are Henry Flagler’s three wives — Mary Harkness, Ida Alice Shourds, and Mary Lily Kenan. She’s bringing “The Three Mrs. Flaglers” to The Villages as part of the Enrichment Academy’s Speaker Series.
Read this story and many others Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.