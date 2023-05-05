For presenter,'The Three Mrs. Flaglers' a singular pleasure

Dianne Jacoby will present “The Three Mrs. Flaglers” as part of the Enrichment Academy’s Speaker Series at 6 p.m. May 11 at Rohan Recreation. She will portray Mary Harkness, Ida Alice Shourds and Mary Lily Kenan, aided by costume changes.

 Submitted photo

Dianne Jacoby considers herself a historical dramatist.

“I enjoy educating through entertainment,” Jacoby said. “I’m making history come alive. People can understand history when they see a real person as opposed to reading about it.”

One of Jacoby’s favorite subjects to dramatize are Henry Flagler’s three wives — Mary Harkness, Ida Alice Shourds, and Mary Lily Kenan. She’s bringing “The Three Mrs. Flaglers” to The Villages as part of the Enrichment Academy’s Speaker Series.

