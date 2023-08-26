For local fishermen, Lake Sumter is the reel deal

As a professional angler, J.T. Kenney has fished a lot of great locations. Still, the former-bass-pro-turned-broadcaster was impressed by his haul during an excursion on Lake Sumter on Friday morning.
“This Lake Sumter, this is a jewel,” said Kenney, a resident of Palm Bay. “This is really, really amazing. I don’t know how many fish we caught this morning, but we caught at least 50, conservatively — all really nice, healthy fish.”
