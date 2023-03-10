For FFA and 4-H students, county fair is showtime

Local agriculture students are showcasing a year’s worth of hard work at this week’s Sumter County Fair.
The last livestock shows of the week are today’s Swine Showmanship show at 6 p.m. and Lamb Market Show at 7 p.m. in the Cow Palace at the Sumter County Fairgrounds, 7620 State Road 471 in Bushnell.
The events show off the work of students in 4-H clubs or Future Farmers of America chapters who have spent the school year raising swine, steer and lambs.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
