The Orlando Magic pulled off a nifty bit of hocus-pocus when they drafted Paolo Banchero No. 1 after leading NBA insiders to believe they were pointed elsewhere.
That was the easy part. Now it’s up to Banchero and the Magic to make his arrival something that will put some electricity into the franchise.
Good luck with that. In today’s NBA, No. 1 picks are rarely transformational.
Consider that the 10 No. 1s that preceded Banchero have combined to play in a grand total of three NBA Finals, only one with the team that drafted him. The most recent five have combined for all of one All-Star Game selection.
Nothing against Banchero, a 6-foot-10 power forward who averaged 17.2 points in his lone college season while leading Duke to the NCAA Final Four. Eric Musselman, a former NBA coach whose Arkansas team fell to Duke in the Elite Eight, called him the one Blue Devil they had no answer for.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.