Football fans to celebrate College Colors Day today

From 6 to 8 p.m. today at Spanish Springs Town Square, college alumni club members and the community will celebrate College Colors Day, a national event that marks the beginning of college football season. The event also is a celebration of the end of the two-weeklong fundraiser that challenges groups to raise the most money for local food pantries and a soup kitchen.
The event, sponsored by Publix and organized by The Villages Media Group, supports the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, the Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake, Beyond the Walls Food Pantry and the Grace Tabernacle food pantry.
