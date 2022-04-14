Food pantry's Farm Share benefitted local veterans

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.