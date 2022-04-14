Food pantry's Farm Share benefitted local veterans

Farm Share, Society of Saint Andrew, Christian Food Pantry, a ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church and American Legion Post 347 stepped up on April 8 to reduce food insecurity in Lake County.
During the event, local veterans and families drove through the food distribution stations at the post’s parking lot, where they received perishable and nonperishable items. Veterans in need, those receiving food stamps and anyone experiencing financial strains benefitted from the donations.
Farm Share is a Florida homegrown food bank. Founded for and by Floridians, Farm Share has been serving those under food insecurity since 1991 by recovering crops from Florida farmers in order to distribute fresh and nutritious food to Floridians in need. Farm Share brought a semitruck containing fresh, nutritious food to the distribution point with help from the Society of St. Andrews, Christian Food Pantry and American Legion volunteers.
