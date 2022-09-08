Food pantry has big plans for new appliances

Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake is getting ready for a big addition.
Director Carrol Neal said the pantry, a ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church, is preparing for the arrival of a walk-in fridge and freezer that will greatly increase its storage capacity for fresh foods.
Neal said the pantry needed the fridge years ago when they first expanded. Now the building needs another expansion.
“I’m proud of how we’ve grown here, it used to be a small, small building,” she said. “We reached a point where we’ve outgrown our space again.”
One side of the pantry already is lined with a few glass door fridges, and one corner sits a large, stainless steel fridge. However, the pantry still needed more refrigerated space so it could accept more donations of items such as milk and other dairy products, and other things like eggs, all of which are in high demand.
