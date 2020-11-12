​Food pantry begins its collection for the holiday season

Carrol Neal is dedicated to making sure everyone who needs help receives it.
The Village of Mallory Square resident has been working toward this goal at Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake for more than a decade.
The pantry, located at 103 High Ave., is seeking holiday food donations such as instant mashed potatoes, boxed desserts, gravy, stuffing and other festive meal items.
The food will be distributed to about 300 families the pantry helps monthly.
“Everyone should be able to have a hot meal on Thanksgiving,” Neal said. “We just want to make sure they are able to get the items they need, to help make that happen.”
