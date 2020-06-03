Food pantry adds more ways to help

As June begins, Wildwood Food Pantry volunteers are continuing their mission to feed those in need. They’ve been doing it for 15 years. And now, with economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic making it difficult for some to pay for food, the pantry has expanded its services. The Wildwood Food Pantry recently marked its 15th anniversary. The pantry, located at 300 Mason St., Wildwood, is a ministry of Wildwood United Methodist Church. It helps an average of 150 to 170 families residing in Wildwood, Coleman, Oxford and other north Sumter County areas each time opens. The food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon on weekdays for donations and 9 a.m. to noon twice a month on the first and third Fridays to feed those needing assistance.
