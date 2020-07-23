Food pantries in need of additional supplies

Today

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.