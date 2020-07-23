Food pantries in need of additional supplies

With many people still out of work, some are turning to local food pantries to help put dinner on the table, leaving the pantries looking for extra support.
The increased need has pantries seeking additional supplies such as nonperishable canned and boxed goods, pet food, paper goods and personal toiletries. Though some food pantry needs are satiated for now, shelves never stay full long.
While there is usually an increased need in the summertime because children are out of school, COVID-19 has caused that need to spike even more, said Don Huggins, coordinator of Wildwood Food Pantry, a ministry of Wildwood United Methodist Church.
“The pantry has seen about a 15% to 20% increase in people using our services,” the Village of Glenbrook resident said. “It’s only going to get worse before it gets better, as families who are out of work from the initial stay-at-home order find themselves in need of food, but we are here to help.”
