Fockler leads VHS boys golf to home win

Caden Fockler displayed all the body language that comes with a solid round of golf Tuesday at Glenview Champions Country Club.
From fist pumps and smiles - to even playful swats at his clubs following rare unforced errors - no emotion was left untapped from the junior
No. 1 on The Villages High School boys golf team.
The reactions were sprinkled throughout a round of superb ball striking and strong putting, as Fockler tied for the top individual nine-hole score in a tri-meet victory over Lake Minneola and South Sumter.
Fockler posted a 1-over-37 to lead the VHS foursome, who secured a 175-193 victory over Lake Minneola, while also advancing past an ineligible South Sumter squad with just three participating players.
