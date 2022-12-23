Floridians can expect a cold Christmas weekend

Cold weather will descend on Florida for Christmas weekend. For some parts of the state, this is expected to be the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years.
As a Pennsylvania native, Arthur Poall is used to cold weather this time of year. In fact, he often wears shorts when it gets chilly in Florida.
But Poall said he may have to bring out his long pants for the cold weather forecasted over the next few days.
“It’s just going to be different for a couple days,” the Village of Pennecamp resident said.
