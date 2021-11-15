Florida's fall harvest stocks northern shelves

Newcomers to Florida may have to take a second look when they see a thriving orange grove in November.
It may come across as unusual that tomatoes, corn and citrus grow in the late fall, and that strawberry growers are weeks away from their first harvest.
But Florida’s growing season, a time when many lucrative crops grow because it’s not as hot as the summer months, plays a part in filling a void in the fresh fruit market when it’s too cold to grow in Northern states.
