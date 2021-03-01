Florida trends: Withlacoochee State Forest, Hog Island

Hike Sumter, a University of Florida Sumter County Extension Office program, raises awareness of destinations throughout the county, especially among new residents of The Villages and Sumter County, said Extension Director Jim Davis.
“A lot of people who have come to Sumter from other areas have never explored their local areas whether it’s The Villages or Lake (Panasoffkee),” he said. “Part of the thing is getting people out to our county and state parks.”
Many Villagers who participate in the hikes had no idea these places weren’t far from their backyards, Davis said.
He’s still surprised when he takes people to Lake Okahumpka Park, located less than 2 miles from Brownwood Paddock Square on State Road 44 in Wildwood, and hikers say they didn’t know it was there.
