Florida trends: VHS steer project

For future farmers, it’s never too early to raise show animals.
And while it may seem early to start for the next county fair as soon as the current one ends, it’s the standard practice for many fairs.
But the start for The Villages High School Agriscience Academy’s steer project for the 2022 Sumter County Fair was earlier than advisor Scott Woythaler can remember.
So much, that his outgoing senior class is starting the work that the class of 2022 will finish.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.