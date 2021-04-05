Nature never closes for business.
So when recreation centers closed and many clubs couldn’t organize in-person meetings, The Villages’ outdoor-focused groups like the Village Birders and The Villages Butterfly Gardens Club organized safe outdoor activities.
As more people took to the outdoors on their leisure time — and clubs provided an outlet for socializing with others who enjoy the outdoors — the birding and butterfly gardening groups noticed increasing interest.
“Looking at birds and butterflies is good for your soul,” said Gary Babic, president of the Village Birders and a member of the Butterfly Gardens Club.
The Village Birders drew 50 new members in the 2020-21 season despite no in-person meetings, a feat that Babic, of the Village of Summerhill, thinks is owed to publicity and word of mouth.
