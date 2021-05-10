Florida trends: Preventing food waste and loss

When food spoils, so too can the environment.
That’s why researchers and agribusinesses aim to prevent food waste and food loss.
The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is working on a study using artificial intelligence and hyperspectral imaging to determine crop freshness, with the goal of developing a device that would detect crop freshness.
This would help farmers who sell crops wholesale to retail stores time their shipments with the freshest food possible in mind, according to Tie Liu, an assistant professor of horticultural sciences with UF/IFAS.
When waste or loss doesn’t occur due to issues with the food itself, it often happens from having too much of it.
The Villages Grown, which takes pride in its greenhouse being a zero-waste facility, donates food past its guaranteed shelf life to local food pantries and animal rescues.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.