Florida trends: New Lake Griffin guides

Months after Lake Griffin State Park resumed guided ecotours, the park’s team of volunteer tour guides is expanding.
Park staff recently trained four new volunteers to lead kayak tours of Lake Griffin via the Dead River Marsh. Three are now leading tours, and a fourth is scheduled to complete the final certification requirements this week.
Stephanie Hayano, of the Village of Fenney; Flo Hurlburt, of the Village of St. Charles; and Jeanne Haynes, of the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle Preserve, are now leading tours after becoming certified paddle tour guides with the Florida Park Service.
A fourth guide, Theodore “T” Neumann, of the Village of Pennecamp, will complete his training following the park’s sold-out moonlight paddle tour on Wednesday.
