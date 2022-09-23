Florida’s NFL trio all sitting atop their divisions

For the first time since the 2018 season, each of Florida’s NFL teams sit atop their respective divisions — even the Jacksonville Jaguars, who at 1-1 have the only victory in a weak AFC South.
Perhaps even more surprising, all three have found a measure of success under new head coaches. How have they done it, and who figures to have the best staying power?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
For all the attention directed at Tom Brady and the offense, Tampa Bay’s defense has been its anchor. According to Pro Football Reference, the Buccaneers possess the No. 1 defense in the NFL, including a league-leading 10 sacks.
