Florida on the go

The sight of flying animals with colorful feathers keeps people’s eyes to the skies. Sometimes they’ll wander to the branches of a tree, using binoculars to catch a glimpse of the elusive creature hiding inside. The sport of birding excites wildlife watchers nationwide, so much that they’ll travel from place to place to identify unique species to fill their “life lists” of species they saw and identified in the wild. And now is the time of year when birders flock to Florida, as the fall and spring months are when an abundance of migratory birds flock to Central Florida to escape colder temperatures. This season is a delight not only for experienced birders, but people who haven’t gone birding in Florida. What they’ll find are lakes and ponds abundant in wading birds like sandhill cranes, egrets, herons and ibises, tree-lined areas where bluebirds, warblers and woodpeckers may call home, and wetlands where birders can admire the spectacular colors of uncommon species like roseate spoonbills and purple gallinules.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.