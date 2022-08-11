Florida On The Go with Leah Shewmaker

Python Challenge: The 2022 Florida Python Challenge began on Aug. 5, and First Lady Casey DeSantis joined the competitors. Around 800 people are participating in the challenge to remove invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades ecosystem. Thousands of dollars in cash prizes are available for participants to win.
Butterfly open house: The Villages Butterfly Gardens Club holds its last open house for the summer from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 19. To learn more about butterflies and the plants they are attracted to, visit the Fred Funk Butterfly Garden, located at 231 Lake Griffin Road in Lady Lake.
Lake moonlight tours: On September 9, a Friends of Lake Griffin State Park eco-guide will lead paddlers to Lake Griffin’s Dead River Marsh to watch the sun set and enjoy watching and listening to the wildlife at night. Kayakers can register on flgsp.org, and should arrive at 7:15 p.m.
