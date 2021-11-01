Florida Native Plant Society chapter kicks off excursions in November

Molly Quillin, left, and Julie Wheeler, right, both of the Village of St. Charles, enjoy a hike Feb. 25 on the Hog Island Nature Trail. Field trip organizer with the Florida Native Plant Society Chapter Julie Wheeler takes the lead on a 1.8-mile nature hike in November at the Lake Griffin State Park, an area that includes native plant habitats.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Native plant gardeners often see their landscapes as a piece of the natural world in their backyards.

Now, after a season without day trips because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ll get to see those plants in the natural world again.

The Villages chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society chapter will go full steam ahead in the 2021-22 season with several excursions to places with native plant gardens scheduled.

