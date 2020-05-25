Florida National Cemetery marks Memorial Day online this year

The Florida National Cemetery, along with all 142 National Cemetery Administration facilities nationwide, will have a very different feel on this Memorial Day. Flags are not placed on individual graves at the cemetery in Bushnell, nor will there be public services held there, precautions being taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, those interested are being asked to view an online ceremony featuring an address from retired U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. James S. Hartsell, who is deputy director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs and a member of the Joint Veterans Support Committee, which supports the Florida National Cemetery. The ceremony can be viewed 11 a.m. today from the Florida National Cemetery’s Facebook page or on YouTube.
“Everything about Florida National will be different,” said Patti Beebe, the ceremony coordinator for JVSC. “But the main purpose is to honor our vets. We made up our minds early on that we would honor our veterans.”
