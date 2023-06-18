Florida musicians enjoy entertaining local audiences

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.