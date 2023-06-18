Florida musicians enjoy entertaining local audiences

With many entertainment venues on summer breaks, now is a great time to support up-and-coming Florida artists. “Just being there and enjoying the music is the most important way people can support musicians,” said Zack Maruniak, a musician centered in Leesburg. “Seeing other people enjoy my music makes me happy and that’s ultimately what it’s all for.”
