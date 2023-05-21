Florida museums, exhibits feature a variety of art

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High near 85F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.