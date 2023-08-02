Florida marks one year of Purple Alert Program

When the Florida Purple Alert Program launched one year ago, it provided another tool for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and other public safety agencies to use when searching for missing people.
The Florida Purple Alert Program, the only one in the nation, sends out a statewide alert when adults with physical, mental or emotional disabilities go missing. It has proven its worth in the past year, helping 250 missing adults come home safe.
