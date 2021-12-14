Florida leads the way for the nation in job growth in 2021

Florida is driving job growth for the nation.
Data from the U.S. Labor Department and Florida Department of Economic Opportunity show that Florida’s labor force has increased by about 579,000 through 2021, which represents a 5.8% increase over the year. That number is significantly higher than the national rate of 0.5%.
The state has seen 12 consecutive months of labor force growth. October marked 18 consecutive months of private-sector job growth.
In the final month of the third quarter 2021, Florida produced more than one-third of all new jobs created in the United States.
Florida’s economy gained 84,500 jobs in the month of September, including nearly 73,000 private-sector jobs, according to the Florida DEO. Jobs created in the Sunshine State represented about 43% of the 194,000 new jobs reported for the month by the U.S. Labor Department.
