Florida hits pause on start of high school athletics

Florida just isn’t ready for its high schools to participate in fall sports.
That was the message delivered by the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors on Thursday night, as state athletic officials passed a motion to delay the start of the 2020-21 athletic calendar to Aug. 24.
The vote to postpone all fall sports — including football, volleyball, swimming, golf, cross country and bowling — was made via an 11-4 majority decision, reversing a previous 10-5 vote by the board late Monday to push ahead with the calendar’s original starting date of July 27.
“We are in a position that none of us have been in and none of us want to be in,” said FHSAA board President Lauren Otero, athletic director and assistant principal at Plant High School in Tampa. “But the reality of it is, we’re in it, and we need to act. I feel (the decision) is best for the entire state and the safest possible at the time.”
