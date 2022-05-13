Florida Half Century Amateur Softball Association 60-and-up tourney starts Saturday

For all the talented senior softball players already in The Villages, the community will see an influx of even more this weekend at the Florida Half Century Amateur Softball Association’s 60-and-up tournament.
A total of 81 teams from around the state of Florida will make their way to The Villages, competing in age groups of 60-65, 65-70, and 70-plus. With all those teams in action, The Villages is using all four softball complexes to host the games — Buffalo Glen, Saddlebrook, Soaring Eagle and Everglades.
The Villages had four teams entered. The 60s division features 60 Caliber/Prima Italian Steakhouse, managed by Bob Mitchell, while the 65s has Parady Softball managed by Don Geisler. And in the 70s, Frankie Brin Grey is managed by Dick Kanyan and Frankie Brin Red is managed by Ed Haith.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.