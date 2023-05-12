Florida GOP chairman rallies local Republicans at event

Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler covered an array of topics on Wednesday in The Villages, including election integrity, education and border security.
“But remember, everything we talked about here is not helping a Republican get elected,” he said. “It’s what you do when you walk out the door that’s going to get a Republican elected.”
Ziegler was in town for the Evening With The Chairman event, which was hosted by the Sumter County Republican Party at Colony Cottage Recreation.
Read this story and many others Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
