Florida expands career, technical education options

The Florida Department of Education recently announced expanded options for career and technical education programs in the 2023-24 school year.
The new curriculum frameworks, according to a news release from the FDOE, include three programs for high school, seven college credit certificates and one career certificate, a new associate degree and an adult education program. The new programs will range from cyber security to data science.
One of the frameworks will be Careers in Public Service to develop civics academy programs in Florida schools to get students on a path to a career as a civil servant.
CTE programs already have gained popularity with students at schools in the area.
This school year, there are around 3,300 students in CTE programs in the Sumter County School District.
