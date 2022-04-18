Florida economy sets torrid pace as March unemployment falls

The Sunshine State’s economy continues to win big as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.
“The economic data underscores that Florida is outperforming the nation by protecting the freedom Floridians need to do business and drive economic success,” DeSantis said Friday in a statement after figures from March showed the state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.2%, down from 3.3% in March. “Industries like manufacturing continue to see growth because Florida prioritizes workforce development and expanding opportunities for businesses and families in our state.”
The numbers showed growth in higher-paying sectors such as manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, DeSantis said. The state’s rate continued to decline even though employers reportedly are struggling to retain workers.
