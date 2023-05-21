Florida beekeeping is going strong despite challenges

Where there are flowers, there are bees. Where there are bees, there is honey. Much more than a producer of the sweet substance, the humble bee is a cornerstone of local ecosystems, pollinating crops and other keystone flora that keep the food web woven. As much as plants rely on the bees to reproduce, the bees rely on these plants for food to fuel their honey making, so when those very same blossoms were swept up by Hurricane Ian in September 2022, you could almost imagine how local beekeepers felt. “The bees didn’t have anything to eat,” said Scott Irving, founder and former owner of Riverview Apiaries in Leesburg. “We felt the hurt.”
