Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody recently issued a consumer alert warning to Floridians because of a rising trend in jury duty scams. In these scams, an imposter will call you and claim you missed jury duty and will be arrested if you do not pay a fine immediately. There are several things consumers should keep in mind to avoid falling victim to jury duty scams.
