Florida American Legion Riders hosting unity ride to end suicide

An estimated 22 veterans die by suicide each day.
To combat this and other mental health issues veterans experience, the Florida American Legion Riders is collecting funds for PROJECT: VetRelief’s Suicide Prevention Initiative.
“We want to help prevent and lower the number of veteran suicides,” said Wayne Rodgers, historian and member of American Legion Post 347 Riders. “But in reality, the money would go toward families of veterans who maybe have committed suicide and help them in their life.”
