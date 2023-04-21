Florida Agriculture Commissioner visits Sumter County club

To Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, food is a national security issue.
“So when you regulate agriculture, that’s the lens you should look through,” he told the Republican Club of Sumter County. “When you want to tax agriculture, that’s the lens you should look through.”
Simpson was the guest speaker at the club’s Thursday meeting at Shooters World in The Villages. Several members of the club, which regularly meets at the business, turned out, as did students from local chapters of the National Future Farmers of America Organization (FFA).
Simpson, who grew up on an egg farm in Pasco County, was elected to the cabinet during the November election. Previously, the Republican served in the Florida Senate for 10 years, including, for a time, as its president.
Simpson talked briefly about his time in the senate on Thursday night, not just about his agricultural efforts there, but also the fiscal work the state legislature has done.
