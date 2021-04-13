Flip Flop Shops enjoys soft opening in Spanish Springs

It all started with Ray Bailey’s search for a certain pair of shoes. Bailey was looking to buy a pair of OluKai Moloa shoes, and the closest place he could get them was in Orlando at the Flip Flop Shops. He started looking into the Flip Flop Shops business and found there was an opportunity to become a franchisee. He thought the business could be a good fit for The Villages, so Ray reached out to the franchise and worked to open a location in the community.
Today, Bailey and his brother, Stephen, are the owners of a Flip Flop Shops store in The Villages.
“I thought it was a great concept, and so we decided to do it,” said Ray, of Leesburg.
The brothers opened the location on April 1 at 992 Alverez Ave. in Spanish Springs Town Square. The store is in a soft-opening phase, and it will have a grand opening on April 30 with a ribbon-cutting, giveaways, prizes and catered food.
