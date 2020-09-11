Flash mob walkabouts help dogs, club socialize

While the walks with the dogs are frequently interrupted, it’s fine by members of the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel club.
Kimberly Foreman, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel club president, said during the group’s Cavalier Flash Mob Walkabouts around Lake Sumter Landing, nobody has a chance to get their heart rate up. Members keep getting attention from people who are drawn to the large pack of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.
“We’d move on another 100 yards and get stopped and the dogs get petted,” she said.
The five-year-old social club launched its new monthly activity in August and had its second group walk Wednesday Sept. 2.
